Police searching for 2 teens missing from Winslow Township

Authorities in Camden are searching for two teenagers from Winslow Township who went missing Saturday night.

Police say 13-year-old Gavin Rhodes and 15-year-old Xamavi Wilson were last seen in the area of South Egg Harbor Road on Saturday afternoon.

According to investigators, Rhodes is approximately 5-foot-6, 134 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was reportedly wearing a Philadelphia Eagles windbreaker and black sweatpants.

Wilson is described as 5-foot-9, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities say he was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt and black leggings.

Anyone with information on Rhodes and/or Wilson's whereabouts can call Winslow Township Police Detective Nicholas Arnold at 609-567-0700 ext. 1188, or contact the Camden County Prosecutor's Office at 856-580-2223. Tips can also be emailed to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

