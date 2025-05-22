Man shot to death in West Philadelphia apartment in suspected 'love triangle' killing: police
PHILADELPHIA - Police suspect a "love triangle" turned deadly after police say a man was shot to death as he laid in bed in a Philadelphia apartment overnight.
A 33-year-old man was arrested a short time later after he was identified as the shooter by a woman who was also inside the West Philly apartment.
What we know:
Officers were called to an apartment on the 3900 block of Conshohocken Avenue around midnight for reports of a shooting.
Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that a man's body was found shot to death on the bed in a third-floor apartment.
The 35-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the head and chest, and was pronounced dead shortly after 1 a.m., Small said.
A suspected shooter was arrested after he was identified by a woman who was inside the apartment when the shooting happened.
Investigators say the female witness was dragged out of the apartment by her hair by the 33-year-old suspect after the shooting.
They believe the shooting was the deadly conclusion of a "love triangle."
What we don't know:
No charges have been reported.