Man shot to death in West Philadelphia apartment in suspected 'love triangle' killing: police

Updated  May 22, 2025 7:37am EDT
The Brief

    • Investigators believe a love triangle took a deadly turn when a man was found shot to death in a West Philly apartment.
    • A 33-year-old suspect was arrested after a woman who was inside the apartment identified him as the shooter, police say.
    • The suspect is also accused of dragging the female witness out of the apartment by her hair after the shooting.

PHILADELPHIA - Police suspect a "love triangle" turned deadly after police say a man was shot to death as he laid in bed in a Philadelphia apartment overnight.

A 33-year-old man was arrested a short time later after he was identified as the shooter by a woman who was also inside the West Philly apartment.

What we know:

Officers were called to an apartment on the 3900 block of Conshohocken Avenue around midnight for reports of a shooting.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that a man's body was found shot to death on the bed in a third-floor apartment.

The 35-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the head and chest, and was pronounced dead shortly after 1 a.m., Small said.

A suspected shooter was arrested after he was identified by a woman who was inside the apartment when the shooting happened.

Investigators say the female witness was dragged out of the apartment by her hair by the 33-year-old suspect after the shooting.

They believe the shooting was the deadly conclusion of a "love triangle."

What we don't know:

No charges have been reported.

