Man shot to death in West Philadelphia apartment in suspected 'love triangle' killing: police

The Brief Investigators believe a love triangle took a deadly turn when a man was found shot to death in a West Philly apartment. A 33-year-old suspect was arrested after a woman who was inside the apartment identified him as the shooter, police say. The suspect is also accused of dragging the female witness out of the apartment by her hair after the shooting.



Police suspect a "love triangle" turned deadly after police say a man was shot to death as he laid in bed in a Philadelphia apartment overnight.

A 33-year-old man was arrested a short time later after he was identified as the shooter by a woman who was also inside the West Philly apartment.

What we know:

Officers were called to an apartment on the 3900 block of Conshohocken Avenue around midnight for reports of a shooting.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that a man's body was found shot to death on the bed in a third-floor apartment.

The 35-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the head and chest, and was pronounced dead shortly after 1 a.m., Small said.

A suspected shooter was arrested after he was identified by a woman who was inside the apartment when the shooting happened.

Investigators say the female witness was dragged out of the apartment by her hair by the 33-year-old suspect after the shooting.

They believe the shooting was the deadly conclusion of a "love triangle."

What we don't know:

No charges have been reported.