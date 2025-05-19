Man arrested for murder of 25-year-old girlfriend in Montgomery County

The Brief A young woman was found shot to death outside her home in West Conshohocken. An arrest warrant was issued for her boyfriend, who turned himself into authorities. He is charged with murder.



A young woman was found fatally shot outside her home in West Conshohocken this weekend, and now her boyfriend is being charged with her death.

What we know:

The victim, identified as 25-year-old Alyssa Wiest, was found face down on the sidewalk on the 200 block of Moorehead Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

She was suffering from gunshot wounds to her body and was rushed to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

An investigation of the scene revealed the victim's door was ajar, along with a trail of blood from her home to where her body was found a few doors down.

Dig deeper:

Officials say the victim had been in a relationship with 26-year-old Michael Dutkiewitcz for the past two years.

A neighbor told investigators that Dutkiewitcz was seen standing by his pickup truck immediately after the shooting, then drove off.

An arrest warrant was issued for the woman's boyfriend, who turned himself into police Sunday afternoon.

What's next:

Dutkiewitcz is charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder and possessing an instrument of crime.

He was arraigned and remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility with no bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 27.