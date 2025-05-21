Pennsylvania inmate accused of using cellmate's tablet to have explicit video chats with 11-year-old girl

article

A Berks County inmate is accused of using a cellmate's prison-issued tablet to have sexually explicit video chats with an 11-year-old girl while behind bars.

Tyler Osborne, 30, is accused of making at least two disturbing video calls while incarcerated at Berks County Jail.

The cellmate told prison officials after it was discovered that Osborne was communicating with the young girl using his device.

What we don't know:

Prison officials have not said why Osborne was originally incarcerated.