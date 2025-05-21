Woman shot walking home from work as bullets fly through window in Northeast Philly

The Brief A woman was shot outside her home late Tuesday night. She was walking home from work at the time. Several bullets went through the home's window with several adults inside.



A woman's home became the scene of a crime Tuesday night when she was shot outside and several others were inside at the time.

What we know:

A 32-year-old woman was walking home from work when she was shot in the leg outside her home on the 6100 block of Marsden Avenue just before 11 p.m.

She was rushed to the hospital, and is said to be in stable condition.

Police found 20 shell casings at the scene. At least four bullets went through the front window of the house and lodged into a wall.

Five adults were inside the house at the time, but luckily none of them were struck.

What we don't know:

A motive is unknown, and police have yet to release any possible suspect descriptions.

An investigation is underway.