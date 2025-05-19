Delco woman filmed defecating on car in road rage incident makes court appearance

The Brief Charges were upheld for a Delaware County woman who defecated on another woman's car in an April road rage incident. The judge approved charges against 44-year-old Christina Solometo of Ridley Park. A 17-year-old witness who recorded the road rage encounter says the case is "pretty crazy".



Christina Solometo, the Ridley Park woman who was made infamous in a now-viral video showing her defecating on another woman’s car, shook her head when a judge upheld charges against her in a Delaware County courtroom on Monday afternoon.

Escorted by a private security guard, Solometo left her preliminary hearing in Prospect Park without saying a word.

Instead, she let her attorney do the talking.

What they're saying:

"If you are going to charge a client with a crime. You better be able to meet that burden.. And from what we saw today, I’m not sure they did" said defense attorney David Klayman.

The viral video was played for District Judge Mary McFall Hopper that showed the end of a road rage incident where Solometo is seen defecating on the hood of another woman’s car on April 30th at the corner of 4th and Madison Streets in Prospect Park.

Related article

Hopper held Solometo in court on charges including indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, harassment, and depositing waste on a highway. The judge also approved an additional charge of lewdness.

The video was shot by 17-year-old Greg Ferrari.

Ferrari said he was driving to a friend’s house when he saw the two women in a confrontation and pulled out his phone to start recording.

"One of the people ended up going to the bathroom on the other’s car." Said Ferrari on the witness stand. Accompanied by his mother the Interboro High School Junior took a break from classes to testify in the afternoon hearing. He admits he is becoming a bit of a celebrity from the attention his video has received. He was recently asked to have his picture taken at a graduation party.

"It’s pretty crazy. I mean it’s something you’d never expect. I just got done school. I got called out of school for this" said Ferrari.

Klayman argued in court that the charges against his client didn’t meet the standard of what happened that day. He says both drivers are to blame.

He also says since the video made the rounds on social media, Solometo and her family have been threatened.

"It’s traumatic because it’s all over the media. There are people making t-shirts, hats. Threatening, making threatening comments. When we are talking about a person. Just because it’s not your best day doesn't mean you should be harassed continuously", added Klayman.

What's next:

The victim in the case did not testify on Monday.

Solometo is due back in court for her formal arraignment on July 9.