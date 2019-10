article

Police are searching for a 41-year-old woman who has not been seen in over a month.

Authorities say Satira Long was last spotted on Sept. 16 on the 2100 block of West Tioga Street.

Police say Satira has a mental health illnesses.

She is described as 5-foot-1, 240 pounds.

Anyone with information on Satira's whereabouts is asked to contact investigators at 215-686-3353.