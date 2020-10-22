Police searching for 69-year-old man reported missing from Olney

article

Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 69-year-old man from Olney.

Detectives say Robert Hill was last seen around 5 p.m. Wednesday on the 300 block of Roselyn Street.

He is described as six feet tall, 180 pounds with brown eyes and balding black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue cap, blue sweat pants, blue slippers and blue glasses.

Anyone with information on Hill's whereabouts should contact Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353 or dial 911.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!