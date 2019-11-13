Police searching for 87-year-old man missing from Downingtown

article

Police are asking for the public's help locating an elderly man missing from Downingtown.

John Protivnak, 87, was last seen leaving Chester County Hospital at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. He never returned to his Downingtown home.

Protivnak reportedly drives a white 2003 Honda Pilot with Pennsylvania license plate number WR8685H.

Anyone with information regarding Protivnak's whereabouts is urged to contact police.

