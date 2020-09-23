Police searching for man accused of assaulting teen with special needs at Bucks County Walmart

article

Authorities in Bucks County are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted a teenager with special needs at a Walmart over the weekend.

Richland Police Department says the unknown suspect struck a 16-year-old victim in the face around noon on Saturday.

The suspect fled the store and was reportedly seen driving away in a white SUV.

Anyone with information on this incident or the suspect's whereabouts is asked to contact Officer Michael Colahan at 215-536-9500.

