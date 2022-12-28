Police searching for man linked to deadly ATV crash in Holmesburg

article

Police are searching for a man linked to a deadly crash that killed the driver of an ATV last spring in Philadelphia's Holmesburg section.

Andrew Joseph Richardson, 31, is sought by police in connection to the May 19th crash on the 7900 block of State Road.

The driver of a 2018 Kia Rio told police he was heading northbound on State Road when he contacted the rear of an ATV driving the wrong direction in the southbound lane.

The driver of the ATV, identified by police as Victoria Rose Walker, was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where she died.

Over seven months after the deadly crash, police said they are searching for Richardson. He is described as 6-foot-1, 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Richardson's whereabouts should contact the Philadelphia Police Department.