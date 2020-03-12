Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl from Olney
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are searching for a 12-year-old girl who went missing Wednesday night in Olney.
Authorities say Jamiyah Sellers was last seen on the 100 block of East Wellens Street around 6 a.m.
Sellers is described as 5-foot-3, 99 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
She was reportedly last seen wearing a black/pink coat, green sweatshit, black spandex pants, pink Nike Max sneakers and a navy blue backpack.
Anyone with any information on Jamiyah’s whereabouts is asked to please contact Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353 or 911.
