Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl from Olney

Philadelphia police are searching for a 12-year-old girl who went missing Wednesday night in Olney.

Authorities say Jamiyah Sellers was last seen on the 100 block of East Wellens Street around 6 a.m.

Sellers is described as 5-foot-3, 99 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

She was reportedly last seen wearing a black/pink coat, green sweatshit, black spandex pants, pink Nike Max sneakers and a navy blue backpack.

Anyone with any information on Jamiyah’s whereabouts is asked to please contact Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353 or 911.

