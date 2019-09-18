Police searching for missing 13-year-old from Southwest Philadelphia

article

Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl from Southwest Philadelphia.

Authorities say Tymirah Muchison was last seen around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday on South Robinson Street.

Police describe Tymirah as 5-foot-3, 90 pounds with brown eyes and long black hair. She was last spotted wearing a light blue shirt, dark blue pants and yellow Nike sneakers.

Police say Tymirah has autism and a mental health disorder.

Investigators believe Tymirah may be in the area of 100 block of Lexington Ave. in Landsdowne or around the 500 block of Irving Street in Philadelphia.

Anyone with information on Tymirah's whereabouts is asked to contact detectives at 215-686-3183.