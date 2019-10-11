Police searching for missing 27-year-old woman from Camden

article

Police have asked the public's assistance in locating a missing 27-year-old woman from East Camden.

Authorities say Elona Alvarez was reported missing Friday from her home on Rand Street.

She is described as 4-foot-10, 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink and gray jacket, black tights and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information on Alvarez's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 856-757-7042.