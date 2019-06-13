Police searching for missing 58-year-old woman with disabilities

article

Police in Montgomery County are searching for a missing 58-year-old woman with disabilities.

Detectives say Margorie Tessarvich was last seen in North Wales on Monday morning.

According to police, Tessarvich frequently rides SEPTA rails and has previously been found at Doylestown Hospital and University of Pennsylvania Hospital.

Tessarvich may give the alias 'Victoria Wonder,' police say.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black sneakers. Police say Tessarvich is also missing her left thumb.

Anyone with information of Tessarvich's whereabouts can contact investigators at 215-699-9270.