Police searching for missing 67-year-old man

Philadelphia police are searching for a Delaware County man who went missing while visiting the city Wednesday.

Authorities say Jacques Rice, 67, was last seen on the 700 block of Arch Street Wednesday afternoon. He was with a group of people visiting from Media, Pa.

Rice is described as 6'0, 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was wearing a navy blue hooded sweatshirt, tan pants, a blue walking boot on his left foot and a black shoe on his right foot.

Police say Rice has a mental health illness.

Anyone with information on Rice's whereabouts is asked to contact detectives at 215-686-3039.