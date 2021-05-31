Police searching for stolen Seadoo watercrafts from Bensalem

Police in Bensalem are asking the public for help recognizing two trucks that stole three Seadoo watercrafts.

The incident happened on Sunday at approximately 3:15 a.m. when two pick up trucks pulled into Plumbarama at 3431 Bristol Pike in Bensalem and stole 3 Seadoo RXTX watercraft.

The Seadoo's were on 2 Loadrite trailers that were stored in the rear lot of the business.

The 3 watercraft models are: 2016 Yellow Seadoo RXTX 300 with an NJ Registration of NJ4097HH; 2016 Orange Seadoo RXTX 300 with an NJ Registration of NJ4096HH; 2017 Orange Seadoo RXTX 300 with an NJ Registration of NJ0853HK.

The actors were driving the pick-up trucks in the photos and traveled south on I-95 after the theft.

If you have any information about the location of these Seadoo's, the trucks involved or the actors involved, please submit and anonymous tip or contact Bensalem Police at (215) 633-3719.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter