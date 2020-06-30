Police searching for suspect in connection with arson of North Philly business

Police in North Philadelphia are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an individual suspected of arson.

According to officials, numerous individuals were seen breaking into the Sun Pay Beauty Supply store on the 2700 block of Germantown Avenue May 31, just before 7:45 p.m. and those people began looting the establishment.

A few hours later, authorities added, a man between the ages of 18-25 years old entered the store with an intent to light a fire.

The fire destroyed the business.

Police are hoping someone can identify the person seen in the video. The man is of a thin build wearing all black clothing and his face is covered. The man has many tattoos. His pants are red in front of both legs and has a white pocket area.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the man in the video are asked to contact Philadelphia Police by calling 215-686-TIPS or text an anonymous tip to PPD TIP or 773847. Tips can also be submitted by clicking here.

Additionally, anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Arson Task Force at 215-446-7875.

All tips are confidential.

