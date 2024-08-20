Police searching for man accused of assaulting, robbing Philadelphia gas station employee

article

Authorities are searching for a man accused of assaulting a Philadelphia gas station employee and robbing over $8,000 in cash.

Investigators say the robbery happened in August at the Liberty Gas Station on the 5300 block of Rising Sun Avenue.

It's believed the employee left his office to fix a gaming machine when the suspect followed him into his office and assaulted him.

Police shared surveillance video Tuesday of the suspect sitting at a gaming machine, and more footage of him behind the store counter.

Investigators say the unknown suspect stole about $8,500 and fled the station.