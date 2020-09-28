Police seek information on whereabouts of missing 16-year-old boy

article

Police in West Philadelphia are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 16-year-old boy.

Authorities say 16-year-old Jahiem Jones was last seen September 13th on the 200 block of North Wanamaker Street.

Jones is described as 4’9” and weighing about 150 pounds. He has a medium build with brown eyes and black hair. He was wearing a white t-shirt with a red cartoon, blue jeans and sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding Jones’ whereabouts is asked to contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or call 911.

