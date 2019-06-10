Police: Sex offenders targeted in phone scam attempts

article

Pennsylvania State Police say individuals who are registered as sex offenders have become targets of a phone scam attempt in which the caller impersonates law enforcement.

Police say the scam involved the caller claiming that the registered sex offender is not in compliance with their registration requirements, and sometimes claims to hold a warrant for the offender’s arrest.

Then, the caller claims their issue can be resolved if the sex offenders send them a cash card or money transfer.

State police say they do no not solicit registered sex offenders “for any type of monetary compensation to gain compliance with registration requirements.”

If there are compliance issues, they can only be resolved by an offender appearing at an approved registration site, or by personally contacting law enforcement.

Authorities warn anyone receiving this type of call should not initiate any financial transactions and should try to gather as much information as possible about the caller.

If a registered sex offender receives this type of call and has any question regarding their compliance status, they should contact the Pennsylvania State Police, Megan’s Law Section at 1-866-771-3170.