Police: Shooting erupts outside Dunkin' Donuts; Cheltenham Township residents urged to avoid area
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - A criminal investigation is underway after police say a shooting took place at a Dunkin' Donuts in Cheltenham Township Tuesday morning.
SkyFOX was live over the scene as a heavy police presence gathered around a taped off drive-thru.
Police say the shooting happened outside the Dunkin' Donuts on Cheltenham Avenue in the Melrose Shopping Center.
Residents are asked to avoid the area for the time being.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.