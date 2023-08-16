Police: Suspect accused of burglary at Center City Dunkin Donuts

article

Police are trying to locate the suspect in a burglary that took place late on Tuesday night.

Officials say the man forcefully entered the Dunkin' Donuts location at 2100 Market Street just before midnight and attempted to open the store’s safe.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect attempting to pry open the safe door using a crowbar and leaving after being unsuccessful.

Investigators are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect, who they describe as a thinly built man wearing a distinctive hat with "THE BEATLES" on the front and "LET IT BE" on the back.

Police urge anyone with information to contact the Philadelphia Police Department’s Central Detective Division.