Police: Suspect attempted to take indecent photos of girl shopping at Walmart

Philadelphia police are searching for a man they say attempted to take indecent photos of a young girl last week.

The incident occurred last Thursday in the Walmart store on the 4300 block of Byberry Road.

Police say the suspect had been attempting to take photographs of the minor, while she shopped at the store.

The suspect left the store when he was confronted, and drove away in a silver four-door Honda Sedan.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Special Victims Unit: 215-685-3252.

