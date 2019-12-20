Police: Suspect charged in Bustleton hit-and-run that left 82-year-old woman dead

A suspect has been charged in the fatal hit-and-run death of an 82-year-old woman in Northeast Philadelphia.

The incident occurred around on the 1100 block of Bustleton Avenue around 6 p.m. on Dec. 12.

Yulia Sherman was carrying groceries when she was struck by an alleged hit-and-run driver.

Sherman, who resided just two blocks away, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the suspect as 67-year-old Romualda Gulbinene, of Richboro, Pennsylvania.

Gulbinene was arrested on Friday. She was charged with causing a fatal accident and related offenses.

