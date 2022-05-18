Police: Suspect hid in 81-year-old man's car in North Philadelphia carjacking
PHILADELPHIA - Police are looking for a man they say carjacked an elderly man at gunpoint in North Philadelphia last week.
The alleged carjacking occurred when the 81-year-old stopped to pick up his lunch on the 4600 block of North Broad Street on May 9.
Police say the suspect hid in the backseat of the victim's car.
When the man returned, the suspect held a gun to his head and demanded his keys, according to police.
After a brief struggle, the victim reportedly got out of his car and the suspect fled.