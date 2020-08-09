Police: Suspect in custody following deadly shooting in Lancaster County
article
WEST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa - Authorities in Lancaster County have arrested a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting early Sunday morning.
Police say a man was found dead in his vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head.
Through investigative leads, authorities identified a man seen driving a dark-colored Chevy pickup truck as a primary suspect.
The man was reportedly acting erratically while brandishing a long gun at a Sheetz store on Route 322 just minutes before the deadly shooting.
Authorities say more information on the suspect and the shooting is forthcoming.
Advertisement
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP