Police: Suspect in custody following deadly shooting in Lancaster County

Authorities in Lancaster County have arrested a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting early Sunday morning.

Police say a man was found dead in his vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head.

Through investigative leads, authorities identified a man seen driving a dark-colored Chevy pickup truck as a primary suspect.

The man was reportedly acting erratically while brandishing a long gun at a Sheetz store on Route 322 just minutes before the deadly shooting.

Authorities say more information on the suspect and the shooting is forthcoming.

