Police: Suspect robbed, attempted to sexually assault woman walking with baby in Holmesburg

Philadelphia police are looking to identify and locate a suspect they say robbed and attempted to sexually assault a woman as she walked with her baby in the city's Holmesburg neighborhood.

The woman was walking with her child along the 8000 block of Craig Street when the suspect approached her.

Police say the suspect attacked the woman, attempting to sexually assault her before taking her cell phone and fleeing the scene on foot.

He was last seen running north on Craig Street toward Welsh Road.

Police have described the suspect as 20-year-old Black male, standing 5'9" with a thin build.

Anyone with information about the incident or suspect is asked to contact police.

