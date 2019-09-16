Police: Suspect sought in armed robbery, home invasion in Frankford

article

Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a man and woman during a Frankford home invasion.

The incident occured around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8., on the 2000 block of Sanger Street.

A 42-year-old man and 45-year-old woman in the process of moving were packing and cleaning their home when an unknown man walked through the opened front door and pointed a handgun at them. The man fled after taking approximately $1,900 and two cell phones.

Police have since released surveillance images of the alleged suspect.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.