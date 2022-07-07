Police: Suspects allegedly stole elderly woman's wallet, bought thousands in gift cards

Authorities in Delaware County are searching for two people accused of stealing an elderly woman's wallet at a local grocery store and buying thousands in gift cards.

The alleged theft happened July 4th in the parking lot of the Giant supermarket on West Chester Pike, according to the Marple Township Police Department.

Investigators say the pair distracted the elderly victim, then stole her wallet and immediately bought over $2,000 in Visa gift cards from a nearby CVS.

Police shared pictures of the suspects and said they were spotted leaving the Giant parking lot in a dark-colored Nissan.

Police shared photos of two people suspected of swiping an elderly woman's wallet in the parking lot of a Giant supermarket in Delaware County.

Dr. William Custer, who frequently shops at the Giant with his wife, said he was shocked to learn about the theft.

"To realize that something like that could happen in a place that we felt very secure in was a little bit frightening, a little discouraging too," Custer said.

Anyone with information on the suspects whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Marple Township Police Department.