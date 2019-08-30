Police: Suspects stole $1K worth of steak, crab, fruit from Cape May County supermarket

article

New Jersey State Police are searching for two alleged shoplifters who apparently had a very big appetite.

Investigators say the unidentified men took $1,000 worth of steak, crab and fruit from an ACME supermarket in Cape May County earlier this month.

Police describe one suspect as a 6'0 white man between 20 and 30 years old, with tattoos on his right forearm and upper left arm. He was last seen wearing a black tank top with the words "Thug Life" across the front, black shorts, blue shoes, and a gray baseball cap.

Egg Harbor Township Police say this suspect is also wanted in connection to another investigation.

The second suspect is a white man with short dark hair, believed to be between 25-30 years of age. He was last spotted wearing a light gray shirt, dark gray shorts and white shoes.

Anyone with information on the two suspect can contact state police at 609-861-5698.