Police: Teen dies in Schuylkill River trying to save friend

Two boys died after a 15-year-old jumped into the Schuylkill River to help his 14-year-old friend who had trouble swimming, police said.

A third teen called for help Wednesday.

The boys were last seen on the 2700 block of South 56th Street near Bartram Gardens in Southwest Philadelphia on Wednesday around 7:15 p.m.

Mekhi Massaquoi (Family photo)

Mekhi Massaquoi,14, loved basketball and playing around his Southwest Philly neighborhood with his best friends. His father is heartbroken over his son's untimely death.

"I got home from Walmart and then about five minutes the police came over to my house and took me to the place, the river and took me to the place where my son and his friend got drowned," his father, Samuel, told FOX 29.

Family says Quadir Beverly, 15, was the boy who jumped in to save Mekhi that's when a third boy called for help.

