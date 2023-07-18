Police warn of TikTok challenge that targets front doors of unsuspecting homes: 'It scared me so bad'

Who could it be banging on my door?

Residents in parts of New Castle County, Delaware have reported groups of young people aggressively banging on their front doors in the dead of night in what police say is a new TikTok challenge.

One woman who wished to remain anonymous told FOX 29 she startled by loud bangs on her door at 11:30 p.m. earlier this week and immediately called police.

Neighbors in the areas of Christiana Falls, Westhover, and Woodland Trails have also recently reported similar incidents that happened between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Police in Bear said that in one recent instance the participants banged on the door so hard that it actually opened. Some of the incidents have been captured on doorbell cameras.

"I've heard of TikTok challenges that are really stupid," Joyce Kessler said. "I haven't heard of any that are worthwhile or good."

Police want parents to have a talk with their children and teens about the dangers of this new-aged version of Ding-Dong-Ditch.

"Talk about how serious it that it could end in something more dangerous or deadly for them," Sergeant Tracey Duffy said.

Police say anyone who participates in this TikTok challenge could face criminal charges.