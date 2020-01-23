Police warn residents of phone scammers using Delaware State Police number

article

Authorities in Delaware say a recent phone scam is using a Delaware State Police number in an attempt to spoof residents into giving away valuable and/or personal information for fraudulent activity.

According to police, multiple residents report receiving a call from an unidentified number. When the targeted victim's use the internet to search for the number, results show that it is a valid Delaware State Police number.

Police say phone scams that disguise their identity as an organization or an entity is known as "Caller ID Spoofing." This scam is designed to scare a targeted individuals into acting hurriedly in an effort to derive personal or valuable information.

Officials want residents to know that Delaware State Police will never request payment for fines, traffic tickets or bail via phone. All transactions are conducted by the respective court systems and never over the phone.

Police say some telltale signs in spotting a phone scam are threats, orders to not hang up and other statements about immediacy. Other warning signs include calls from unknown numbers, prompts to be placed on a 'Do not call' list, and 'Yes' or 'No' questions.

More information on how to spot and avoid phone scams can be found on the FCC's website.

Anyone with believes they have encountered this scam or another is asked to contact Delaware State Police at 1-800-TIP-3333.

