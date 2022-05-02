Police witness shooting in East Germantown; Joel Embiid's injuries; NJ plastic bag ban begins Wednesday

THE RUNDOWN:

1. Police: Officers witness East Germantown drive-by shooting that killed 1 man

Police investigate a drive-by shooting in East Germantown that kills a 31-year-old man and was witnessed by plainclothes officers nearby.

Philadelphia Police are investigating a shooting that killed an adult male and involved two 14th District officers in plainclothes conducting unrelated police business, in East Germantown.

Officials said he two officers were on patrol on the 6100 block of Baynton Street, just about 6:40 Sunday evening, when they saw three men in silver or gray SUV shoot a 31-year-old man multiple times, unloading their weapons at least 27 times.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital in extremely critical condition. He later succumbed to his injuries and died.

The two officers fired their weapons at the shooters in the vehicle. Philadelphia Police Inspector DF Pace said it was possible the SUV was struck by police fire, but it was unclear if the shooters were hit.

2. Joel Embiid out indefinitely after suffering concussion, orbital fracture in Game 6 win

TORONTO, ON- APRIL 28 - Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) covers his face after getting an elbow from Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) that fractured his orbital bone and left him with a concussion as the Toronto Raptors fall the P Expand

PHILADELPHIA - Joel Embiid has a right orbital fracture and a mild concussion and the Philadelphia 76ers said Friday night that the MVP finalist is out for the foreseeable future.

Embiid was injured late in Philadelphia’s victory at Toronto on Thursday night, when the 76ers were closing out the Raptors and finishing off a six-game win in an Eastern Conference first-round series.

That win sent fourth-seeded Philadelphia into the East semifinals against top-seeded Miami, a matchup that begins Monday night.

But Embiid’s status is now very much in doubt. A similar fracture, to his left orbital bone, kept him out for about three weeks — spanning 10 games, including two playoff games against the Heat.

He was already playing through a right thumb injury in these playoffs, but led the 76ers to the Round 1 win regardless.

3. Philadelphia man, 22, fatally shoots grandfather, another man in Logan, police say

Czar McMichael, 22, is facing murder charges after allegedly killing his grandfather and another man in Logan. (Philadelphia Police Department)

PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia man has been arrested and faces murder charges after he fatally shot his grandfather and another man who may be a relative in Logan.

Authorities say the double murder scene was discovered on the 4600 block of North Broad Street in the city's Logan neighborhood at 4:42 p.m.

Officers responded to a report of a person with a gun, authorities say.

According to police, the decomposed body of a person was found shot on the third floor of the residence and the body of a 45-year-old man was also found fatally shot in the home.

Investigators learned that on April 28, 67-year-old Benjamin McMichael went into the bedroom that belonged to his grandson, 22-year-old Czar McMichael, and complained about the condition, police say.

When Benjamin McMichael grabbed his grandson's arm, Czar McMichael spun around and fatally shot him, according to police.

4. NJ's ban on plastic and paper bags to start Wednesday

CHERRY HILL, N.J. - The countdown is on until disposable bags are a thing of the past in New Jersey. The Garden State’s bag ban goes effect Wednesday and it isn’t just plastic bags. The ban includes paper bags, as well.

Starting. May 4th, stores will be banned from giving single-use plastic bags, the ones a store clerk typically drops groceries into at the check out.

Governor Phil Murphy signed the ban into law in 2020. Now, people will have to bring their own or buy reusable bags at various stores.

State officials say the ban also includes paper bags for most grocery stores.

For those ordering pick up, some stores have said they will add the cost of reusable bags to the bill.

5. Weather Authority: Monday to be seasonable with above-average temperatures ahead of 'unsettled' week

PHILADELPHIA - The rain that hit the Jersey Shore and areas north of Philadelphia Monday morning is moving out, but there will be plenty of clouds until 7 a.m.

By noon, temperatures should rise into the high 60s, according to forecasters.

Now that the sunset is closer to 8 p.m., the temperature should surpass 70 degrees by 7 p.m., says FOX 29's Sue Serio.

Overall, Monday will be seasonable with above-average temperatures.

By Tuesday, things should be dry until the next rain system moves in on Wednesday, making for an "unsettled" work week with consistent rain.