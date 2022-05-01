Philadelphia man, 22, fatally shoots grandfather, another man in Logan, police say

article

A Philadelphia man has been arrested and faces murder charges after he fatally shot his grandfather and another man who may be a relative in Logan.

Authorities say the double murder scene was discovered on the 4600 block of North Broad Street in the city's Logan neighborhood at 4:42 p.m.

Officers responded to a report of a person with a gun, authorities say.

According to police, the decomposed body of a person was found shot on the third floor of the residence and the body of a 45-year-old man was also found fatally shot in the home.

Investigators learned that on April 28, 67-year-old Benjamin McMichael went into the bedroom that belonged to his grandson, 22-year-old Czar McMichael, and complained about the condition, police say.

When Benjamin McMichael grabbed his grandson's arm, Czar McMichael spun around and fatally shot him, according to police.

Days later, on the afternoon of April 30, a witness and 45-year-old Anthony Ham went to the residence on North Broad Street to check on Benjamin McMichael, who they had not heard from for several days, authorities say.

According to police, Ham entered the home through a window and then opened the door for the unnamed witness.

While checking the home, Ham confronted Czar McMichael on the third floor and they got into a verbal altercation, police say.

Authorities say Czar McMichael then shot Ham multiple times before fleeing the home as the witness called 911.

He was stopped and arrested on N. 13the Street after flash information was broadcast across the city and positively identified as the shooter.

FOX 29 spoke to a man outside the Logan home who said Ham was his brother-in-law and Benjamin McMichael was his father. He also said his son was arrested in connection with the case.

"We've never really had a situation like this really happen to us before," the man said.

They hadn't seen or heard from Benjamin McMichael since Thursday, when police say he was murdered by his grandson.

Czar McMichael faces murder and related charges, according to authorities.