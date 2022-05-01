NJ's ban on plastic and paper bags to start Wednesday

The countdown is on until disposable bags are a thing of the past in New Jersey. The Garden State’s bag ban goes effect Wednesday and it isn’t just plastic bags. The ban includes paper bags, as well.

Starting. May 4th, stores will be banned from giving single-use plastic bags, the ones a store clerk typically drops groceries into at the check out.

Governor Phil Murphy signed the ban into law in 2020. Now, people will have to bring their own or buy reusable bags at various stores.

RELATED HEADLINES:

State officials say the ban also includes paper bags for most grocery stores.

For those ordering pick up, some stores have said they will add the cost of reusable bags to the bill.

"I guess it’s good, because, like, you go to the beach and all you see is plastic bags, among other things. That’s all you see and a bunch of other trash and everything like that. So, if we eliminate one of those issues, then I’m all for it," shopper Amber Muhlbaier explained.

Advertisement

"It’s practical. I shop at Costco, too and you don’t have bags there. You just put it in a box so if they provide them, leave them there for us to use," another shopper, Crystal Lucas said.