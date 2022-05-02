TJ Siderio shooting: Former Philadelphia police officer charged with murder in 12-year-old's death

The former Philadelphia police officer who fatally shot 12-year-old TJ Siderio in South Philadelphia has been charged with murder, District Attorney Larry Krasner announced Monday.

According to Krasner, former officer Edsaul Mendoza is facing multiple charges including first-degree murder, third-degree murder and voluntary manslaughter in connection with the fatal shooting.

Mendoza is in custody and being held without bail, Krasner said during a Monday morning press conference, adding that no bail is normal for the seriousness of the charges.

Police say four plainclothes officers in an unmarked car were patrolling the area near the 1700 block of Barbara Street around 7 p.m. on March 1 when they spotted two juveniles on bikes.

According to investigators, officers noticed that one of the juveniles was armed with a handgun and turned on the emergency lights to confront him. As police were getting out of the car, the armed juvenile, identified as Thomas "TJ" Siderio, fired a shot at the passenger's side window and narrowly missed the officers.

Two of the officers returned gunfire, hitting Siderio in the chest, authorities say.

Siderio died after being rushed to Presbyterian Hospital, according to police.

On March 9, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said the officer violated the department's use of force directive in the shooting and she suspended the officer for 30 days with intent to dismiss.

"I have made the decision to utilize Commissioner’s Direct Action to suspend Officer #1 with the intent to dismiss the officer at the end of 30 days due to violations of our use of force directive," Outlaw said.

Krasner says a grand jury was convened to hear the facts of the case and see evidence, including a video that has not been released to the press.

TJ's family has spoken publicly about the shooting and called for justice.

"Tj was a great wonderful kid," said Thomas Lawler III, Siderio's grandfather. "He would help anybody out. He loved his family and friends. He loved everybody."

They have also called on the Philadelphia Police Department for answers.

"This message goes out to the Philadelphia cop that killed my 12-year-old grandson," Lawler III said. "I want to know why you shot him in the back at point-blank? You could have tackled him. You didn’t have to shoot him."