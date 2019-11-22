Police: Woman, 20, critical following shooting in Frankford
FRANKFORD - Authorities say a 20-year-old woman is in critical condition after officers found her wounded inside a Frankford home Friday afternoon.
Police reportedly arrived at a residence on the 4300 block of Orchard Street just after 2 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Accoording to investigators, a 20-year-old woman was found inside the property suffering from a gunshot wound to the right leg.
The woman was transported by police to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition.
No word on suspects or arrests at this time.
