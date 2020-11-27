Police: Woman, 25, killed in Juniata Park car crash

article

A young woman is dead following a car crash Friday afternoon in Juniata Park, according to police.

Authorities say the deadly crash happened on the 1400 block of East Erie Avenue around noon.

Police report the 25-year-old victim was driving westbound when her green Chrystler collided with a white Toyota that was making a left turn.

The 25-year-old victim was pronounced dead by medics. The 55-year-old driver of the Toyota was taken to Temple Hospital. Her condition is unknown.

