Police: Woman, 25, killed in Juniata Park car crash
JUNIATA PARK - A young woman is dead following a car crash Friday afternoon in Juniata Park, according to police.
Authorities say the deadly crash happened on the 1400 block of East Erie Avenue around noon.
Police report the 25-year-old victim was driving westbound when her green Chrystler collided with a white Toyota that was making a left turn.
The 25-year-old victim was pronounced dead by medics. The 55-year-old driver of the Toyota was taken to Temple Hospital. Her condition is unknown.
