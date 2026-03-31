Man charged with DWI after stealing tow truck, crashing into 2 vehicles in Washington Township

The Brief Dylan Davis, 27, was charged with first-degree carjacking and driving intoxicated after police say he stole a tow truck on Monday afternoon. Police say Davis began driving erratically on Delsea Drive, crossing into oncoming traffic and hitting two cars head-on. The drivers of the vehicles involved in the crash were treated for injuries at local hospitals.



A Gloucester County man is facing drunk driving charges after police say he stole a tow truck and crashed head-on into two cars Monday afternoon in Washington Township.

What we know:

Investigators say just before 2 p.m. a tow truck driver for Riehl's Towing stopped near the Dollar Tree on Delsea Drive to load a disabled car onto its flatbed.

While hitching the car to the flatbed, police say 27-year-old Dylan Davis was intoxicated when he hopped into the cab and drove off. Davis, investigators say, drove the stolen tow truck erratically, crossing into oncoming traffic and striking two vehicles.

Davis fled the crash on foot and was quickly taken into custody by responding police officers. He was charged with first-degree carjacking, driving while intoxicated, and other crimes.

The two people involved in the head-on crash were taken to area hospitals for treatment. The driver of the tow truck also sustained injuries from falling when the vehicle was stolen.