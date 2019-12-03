Police: Woman, 31, found stabbed to death in Camden Park

article

Police are investigating after they say a woman was found stabbed to death in a Camden Park.

Camden County police responded to reports of an unconscious female in Farnham Park around 12 p.m. Tuesday.

According to investigators, Hayley Steinberg, 31, of Medford, was found with multiple stab wounds. She died at the scene. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

The investigation is ongoing.

