Police: Woman, 45, killed in early morning shooting

Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting in West Philadelphia Thursday morning.

The shooting occurred around 7 a.m. on the unit block of North Millick Street, just off Market Street.

Chief Inspector Scott Small tells FOX 29 officers responded to the scene and found a 45-year-old woman who had been shot and was bleeding from the head or chest area.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by responding paramedics.

Neighbors and nearby business owners tell police they did hear gunshots.

The investigation is ongoing.