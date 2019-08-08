Police: Woman, 49, missing from West Philadelphia

article

Authorities in Philadelphia are searching for a 47-year-old woman who has not been seen in four days.

Police say Tara Johnson was last spotted Sunday at noon on the 100 block of North 49th Street. She is described as 5-feet-7, 170 pounds with blonde shoulder length hair.

According to police, she was last seen wearing a red shirt with black and white writing, and black pants.

Anyone with information on Tara's whereabouts can contact detectives at 215-686-3183.