Police: Woman fatally shot while sitting inside car in Burlington County
WILINGBORO, N.J. - Police say a 26-year-old woman was found fatally shot inside a car Wednesday morning on a residential street in Willingboro, New Jersey.
Investigators have identified the victim as Deasia Ayres. Police say she was discovered on the first block of Baldwin Lane around 10:30 a.m.
Police continue to investigate this homicide and have not made any arrests.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Willingboro Township Police Department at 609-877-6958.