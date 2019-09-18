Police: Woman fatally shot while sitting inside car in Burlington County

article

Police say a 26-year-old woman was found fatally shot inside a car Wednesday morning on a residential street in Willingboro, New Jersey.

Investigators have identified the victim as Deasia Ayres. Police say she was discovered on the first block of Baldwin Lane around 10:30 a.m.

Police continue to investigate this homicide and have not made any arrests.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Willingboro Township Police Department at 609-877-6958.