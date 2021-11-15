Police: Woman fatally struck on Roosevelt Boulevard
article
NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say a woman was fatally struck on the Roosevelt Boulevard.
It happened on the 7600 block around 6:20 p.m. Monday.
According to police, the woman was hit by a Nissan Maxima traveling northbound in the inner lanes. She was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where she died shortly after 7 p.m. No word on the woman's identity at this time.
The vehicle stayed on the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement