Police: Woman fatally struck on Roosevelt Boulevard

article

Philadelphia police say a woman was fatally struck on the Roosevelt Boulevard.

It happened on the 7600 block around 6:20 p.m. Monday.

According to police, the woman was hit by a Nissan Maxima traveling northbound in the inner lanes. She was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where she died shortly after 7 p.m. No word on the woman's identity at this time.

The vehicle stayed on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter