Police: Woman found dead in Brandywine River was killed

Delaware State Police say the death of a woman pulled from a river in New Castle County has been ruled a homicide.

Susan Ledyard, 50, was discovered around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23. Authorities say she suffered from blunt force trauma before she drowned in the Brandywine River. Troopers say her car was found abandoned three miles up the river from where she was found, which was was about a mile from where she lived.

So far, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Information may be provided by contacting Det. D. Grassi of the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit at 302-365-8441 or Det. A. Lloyd of the Troop 2 Major Crimes Unit at 302-365-8411. Information may also be provided online or by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

