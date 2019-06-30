Police: Woman killed, man critically injured in North Philadelphia double shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a double shooting in North Philadelphia that left one dead and one hospitalized early Sunday morning.
The incident happened on the 3000 block of Clearfield Street shortly after 3:30 a.m.
According to police, a woman who witnessed the shooting ran to the 39th District station to report the shooting at 29th and Allegheny Streets.
Investigators say a 36-year-old man was shot three times in the upper body and taken to Temple University Hospital. He is listed in critical condition.
A 23-year-old woman was shot in the face and died on the scene.
Homicide detectives are reviewing surveillance footage from nearby stores. Investigators on the scene recovered four shell casings and a phone.
No suspects have been identified at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.