Police: Woman shot by robbers while getting off bus

A woman has been hospitalized after a robbery incident early Monday.

The incident happened at approximately 3 a.m. on the 1000 block of West Allegheny Avenue.

A 31-year-old woman was getting off the bus when two unknown men approached her from behind.

One of the suspects was armed with a gun and shot the victim in the right shoulder. After, they fled the scene with the victim's cell phone.

She walked into Temple University Hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.

No scene has been located, no weapons recovered, and no arrests made. The investigation is active and ongoing with East Detectives Division.