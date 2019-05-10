Police: Woman stabbed in cheek during fight in North Philadelphia

Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was stabbed in the cheek Friday morning in North Philadelphia.

Officers say the incident happened on 5th Street and Huntingdon Street shortly before 3 a.m.

According to investigators, the victim was stabbed after she tried to intercede in a fight.

The 47-year-old victim was taken by police to Temple University Hospital and currently listed in stable condition.

Authorities did not recover a weapon and no arrests have been made at this time.